Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict Live Updates: Court Order Shortly

Jiah Khan suicide case: Sooraj Pancholi charged with abetment to suicide (File)

A special CBI court is likely to deliver its verdict in Bollywood actor Jiah Khan's death by suicide, in which her boyfriend and film star Sooraj Pancholi has been charged with abetment. Jiah, an US citizen, was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. Mr Pancholi was arrested and charged on the basis of a six-page letter purportedly written by the dead actor.

Here are the Live Updates on Jiah Khan Suicide Case:

Apr 28, 2023 11:53 (IST) Jiah Khan Suicide Case Verdict At 12:30 pm Today

Jiah Khan's mother had yesterday requested to make a submission in the court. The court has fixed 12 pm for hearing, but the defence counsel opposed any more submissions at this stage. The special CBI court will pronounce its verdict in the suicide case at 12:30 pm.