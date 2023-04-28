Verdict In Jiah Khan Suicide Case Today: A Timeline

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: The actress was found dead at her home in Juhu, Mumbai.

A special CBI court is likely to give its verdict today in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan. She was found dead at her Juhu home, in Mumbai, on June 3, 2013. Actor Sooraj Pancholi is accused of abetting the suicide of the actress.

June 2013

Jiah Khan was found dead at her home in Juhu, Mumbai, on June 3. A six-page letter, purportedly written by the 25-year-old actress, is given to the police by Jiah Khan's family. A week later, Sooraj Pancholi, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, is arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

July 2013

Sooraj Pancholi is granted bail by the Bombay High Court and asked to surrender his passport.

October 2013

Jiah Khan's mother Rabia alleges that her daughter was murdered and that she did not die by suicide. The Bombay High Court directs the police to further investigate the case.

July 2014

The case is transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Mumbai Police concludes that Jiah Khan took her own life. Sooraj Pancholi's parents file a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Rabia Khan.

August 2014

The CBI registers a formal case to probe the death of the Bollywood actress.

May 2015

The CBI searches Aditya and Sooraj Pancholi's residences in connection with the case.

December 2015

CBI files chargesheet against Sooraj Pancholi.

2016

CBI rules out any foul play, and tells High Court that Jiah Khan died by suicide.

2018

A special CBI court rejects the plea for further investigation into the case related to Sooraj Pancholi

2021

The sessions court claims it doesn't have jurisdiction after the CBI probe. The case gets reassigned to a special CBI court.

2022

The Bombay High Court seeks a fresh investigation.