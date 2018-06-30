Jharkhand To Send Farmers To Israel To Learn Agri Tech

The farmers would get opportunity to see the system of irrigation in dry zone (File)

Jharkhand would send one farmer from each of the 24 districts of the state to Israel for agriculture exposure, Chief Minister Raghubar Das said today.

Mr Das said he has asked the Agriculture department to select one farmer from each of the 24 districts and send them Israel for agriculture exposure.

The farmers will visit Israel from July 23 to 28, an official release said quoting Mr Das.

Israel is famous for producing maximum agriculture product using minimum water, Mr Das said, adding the aim to send the farmers there, is to learn the technique.

The chief minister said it was important that farmers take such tours as they learn with experience, adding they will share their experience with other farmers in the state.

The farmers would also get opportunity to see the system of irrigation in dry zone, Mr Das said.