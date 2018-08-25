Jharkhand Renames Several Institutes After Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister when Jharkhand was created out of Bihar in the year 2000

The Jharkhand government has decided to rename several institutes in the state after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died on August 16.

The Jharkhand cabinet, which met on Friday, was chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. It decided to rename the 'Jharkhand Innovation Lab' as Atal Innovation Lab. It also decided to name the under-construction Convention Centre, Ranchi as Atal Convention Centre, according to an official release.

Professional College Jamshedpur, functioning under Higher Technical Education & Skill Department, has been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Professional College, Jamshedpur.

Similarly, Chikisha Mahavidyalaya, Palamau has been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chikisha Mahavidyalaya, Palamau.

It has been decided to recommend to the Centre to name the four-lane bridge over the Ganga in Sahibganj as Sidho-Kanu bridge, the release said.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in November 2000 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.

The Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Centre to name the under-construction airport at Deoghar as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Airport.