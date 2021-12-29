Jharkhand Ration-Card Holders To Get Up To Rs 250 Monthly Subsidy On Fuel

One liter of petrol costs Rs 98.52 in Jharkhand. (Representational)

Jharkhand ration card-holders will get a cash subsidy of up to Rs 250 per month on the fuel purchase for two-wheelers, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said today while taking a dig at the central government. The relief - which will be given in the form of direct bank transfer (DBT) - will benefit up to 62 lakh people in the state, officials said.

"Petrol and diesel prices are touching the sky. Poor families and those from the middle class are being affected. A poor man - despite having a motorcycle at home - can't use it because he can't afford petrol.... can't go to the market to sell his farm produce," the Chief Minister said today in a swipe at the centre. One liter of petrol costs Rs 98.52 in the state.

"That's why I have decided that if the ration cardholders have fuel refilled in their motorcycles and scooter, we will transfer Rs 25 per liter in their bank accounts. This arrangement will be brought in force by January 26, 2022, and every poor family can get a reimbursement for up to 10 liters," he added.

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMMpic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

Over the last few months, the hike in fuel prices has been an issue that has been used by the opposition leaders to target the government.

Earlier this month, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi had cut the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol to 19.40 per cent from 30 per cent, making it cheaper by Rs 8.

This morning, the fuel prices remained unchanged across metro cities.

In Delhi, a liter of petrol now costs Rs 95.41 per liter while diesel costs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.