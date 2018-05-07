Jharkhand Teen, Raped And Killed, Paid Price For Going To Panchayat First When asked why they didn't go to the police, the grandmother looked taken aback at the idea. "We told the mukhia or village chief," she said.

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jharkhand's Raja Kendua, where the girl was raped and burnt alive, is just a bunch of houses in a lane. Raja Kendua, Jharkhand: The main accused in the



That could the long and short of the gory headline out of



But go there and one discovers layers upon layers leading to the incident. The grey areas.



Raja Kendua is not the kind of Indian village one knows of. It is just a bunch of houses on one side of a narrow blacktopped road, 7 km from Itkori, 35 km from Chatra and 160 km from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.



Across the road from the brick and mortar house in which the 17-year-old was burnt to death Friday afternoon is a beautiful tree with branches spreading out, leafy and offering shade on hot dusty afternoons. Around the trunk of the tree, a large cement platform: the seat of the panchayat that began around 11 am on Friday and tried to bargain with the man who raped the girl about the price of her chastity.



Bargaining that cost the girl her life.

The teenage girl was burnt alive allegedly by men who had raped her a night before.



"My sister denied she had any relationship with Dhannu, my mother said who will marry my daughter now, Dhannu and his family got angry and attack our family members. They were 300 to 400 people. We were just six," the sister said.



The divided village clashed with lathis and bricks. In the melee, the girl was left standing outside her house, nonplussed. Dhannu grabbed her, dragged her inside her house and locked the door from inside.



What he did is not known. But a friend was seen helping him escape through a window he had smashed down a window blocked with a layer of loose bricks.



The sequence was recounted by the girl's grandmother who says she was at the spot.



"My natni (granddaughter) was kidnapped on Thursday evening from a wedding. Someone saw Dhannu abducting her on a bike. She returned hours later to say she had been raped," the grandmother said.



When asked why they didn't go to the police, the grandmother looked taken aback at the idea. "We told the mukhia (village chief)," she said. Then, as an afterthought she said, " We couldn't find a number for the police. No one seemed to have it."



The mukhia of the village is a woman. She is among 15 people arrested. She told reporters she did call the police to tell him about the rape. The police told her they were going to Chatra 35 km away and that she should sort it out



Despite enquiries, it was not possible to independently confirm this information.



The mukhia did call police around 3 pm, by which time the Bhuiyan clan and the girls clan had come to blows and the girl was dead.

Police and some locals insist the girl and the man in the Jharkhand village were in a relationship.



In a striking contrast, the homes on the girl's side of the village were of brick and mortar, the homes on the boy's side are mud and thatch. Very neat and clean. Except for a few cows, there was no one in about 6 homes. The Bhuiyans have either fled or are arrested by police.



Police and some locals insist the girl and the man were in a relationship. And though both of them belonged to scheduled castes, the boy belonged to a so-called higher caste.



It isn't clear if he refused to marry her because of this.



The girl's side, with their brick and mortar homes, may have been lower in caste but economically stronger. The boy was a daily labourer who returned from Mumbai six months ago.



The girl's family denies any love angle. "If he loved her, then why did the man kill her? " asked an anguished cousin. "If the parents were not willing, they could have gone to some other village and lived. She would at least be alive?" she said.



