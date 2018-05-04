14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped, Burnt Alive In Jharkhand Police officials say efforts are on to arrest the men who set the minor girl on fire.

Highlights Teen was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Chatra district last night Panchayat 'punished' them by fining them Rs 50,000 and 100 kneel downs Enraged, they allegedly beat up her parents at her home, set her on fire



The incident took place in the Naxal-affected Chatra district of the state.



The girl's family says the four men, allegedly drunk, kidnapped her last night from her house when everyone was away at a wedding. The men allegedly took her to a deserted spot and raped her.



When the girl's father went to the village council head and other members of the panchayat, the accused men were ordered to do 100 sit-ups and pay a fine of Rs 50,000.



Enraged, the men went to the girl's home, beat her parents and then set her on fire, the family said.



Police officers say the men escaped and teams are looking for them.



The horrific incident emerges at a time there is public anger over child rapes this year, beginning with the kidnapping, rape, torture and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. The government recently put out an executive order to change the law and bring in the death penalty for child rapists.



