Jharkhand Polls: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Issues 4th List Of Candidates

Jharkhand will go to the polls in five phases from November 30 (Representational)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) today issued its fourth list of candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls.

The party has fielded Mangal Kalindi in Jugsalai, Sudeep Gudiya in Torpa and Sukhram Uraon in Chakradharpur.

The JMM, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have forged an alliance to defeat the ruling BJP. JMM will contest on 43 seats in the 81-member Assembly. The Congress and RJD will field their candidates on 31 and seven seats respectively.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

This will be the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 35 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats, and Raghubar Das took over as the Chief Minister.

JMM finished second in the tally with 17 seats while Congress was decimated to just six assembly seats.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 12 out of 14 parliamentary seats in 2019 General elections in the state.

