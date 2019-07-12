Police Negligence, Doctors' Lapses Killed Tabrez Ansari, Says Inquiry

Tabrez Ansari, 24, was travelling with friends when a mob accused him of stealing a motorcycle

Tabrez Ansari, who last month was thrashed by a mob and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram", died due to the negligence of police officials and lapses on the part of doctors, according to an inquiry conducted by the district administration of Seraikela-Kharsawan district in Jharkhand.

The inquiry had been ordered by the deputy commissioner and the probe team, which included the sub-divisional officer and the district civil surgeon, concluded that not only had local police officials delayed arriving at the scene but the doctor who treated Tabrez Ansari did not take the matter seriously.

Tabrez Ansari, 24, was travelling with friends when a mob accused him of stealing a motorcycle. In a horrific mobile phone video of the incident that subsequently went viral, a terrified Tabrez Ansari was seen thrashed and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" for hours before falling unconscious and the police finally arrived.

He underwent a medical check-up after his arrest but instead of advising he be hospitalised or given treatment, the two doctors examining him cleared him to be sent to the local jail in Saraikela. He was only taken to the hospital four days later, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"He was mercilessly beaten as he was Muslim. I don't have anybody, no in-laws. My husband was my only support. I want justice," Shahista Parveen, Tabrez Ansari's wife said.

Tabrez Ansari's wife (right) said he was beaten to death because of his religion.

On Tuesday video-messaging app TikTok deleted a clip linked to the death of Tabrez Ansari and accused of "hate-mongering". The clip was deleted after Mumbai Police registered a complaint from Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki.

The deleted video showed five men - Faisal Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Shaikh and Sadhan Faroqui - saying, "You may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists."

In the wake of the attack 11 men were arrested and two police officers suspended. Action against the doctors was left pending the results of this inquiry, which has indicated a definite lapse in the discharge of their duties on that day.

Earlier this week the Jharkhand High Court sought a report into the matter.

A public meeting called last week to protest Tabrez Ansari's death turned violent after stones were thrown at a bus and several vehicles were vandalised. In response, three Muslim men were thrashed.

The police intervened and brought the situation under control. Action will be taken based on CCTV footage.

