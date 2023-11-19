Jharkhand Man Hires Killers To Murder Father For Government Job, Arrested: Cops

Police said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the contract killers (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested after assailants hired by him attempted to murder his father, an employee of Central Coalfield Limited (CCL), so that he got the job on compassionate grounds, police said on Sunday.

Ramji Munda, a CCL employee, was shot at by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in broad daylight at Matkama Chowk in Ramgarh district on November 16.

He was admitted to a hospital in Ramgarh in critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment in Ranchi.

A case was registered and during the course of the investigation, the alleged involvement of his son Amit Munda was found and he was arrested during the day, a police officer said.

Patratu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Kumar Chaudhary said that CCL employee Ramji Munda was shot at by contract killers allegedly hired by his son Amit Munda for getting his job on compassionate grounds.

The SDPO said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the contract killers and further investigation is underway.

CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has a provision to give a permanent job to a legal dependent of an employee if he or she dies during his or her service period, an official said.

Earlier, in November 2020, a 35-year-old unemployed man had killed his 55-year-old father, a security guard posted at the CCL's workshop at Barkakhana, by slitting his throat in his quarters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)