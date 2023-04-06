Jharkhand Man Gets Death Penalty For Murdering Family, Tutor

The murders and rape took place in April 2021. (Representational)

A court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for murdering his wife, two minor daughters and their private tutor inside his house in Kadma locality here two years ago.

The man, who is in his early 40s, also raped the tutor and tried to kill his business partner who managed to flee.

Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV Rajendra Kumar Sinha convicted Deepak Kumar, a fire brigade employee of a private company here, last week and pronounced the quantum of punishment on Thursday.

He was sentenced under various IPC sections including 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 376(1) (rape).

The court also fined Kumar Rs 50,000 which would go to the family of the tutor.

He killed his wife Bina Kumar, daughters Divya and Sandhi and the private tutor using a hammer on April 12, 2021. However, his plan was to eliminate his business partner whom he thought cheated him of lakhs of rupees.

Kumar had fled after committing the crime but the police arrested him from Dhanbad after a few days.

