Jharkhand Man Files Missing Complaint Of Wife After Killing Her, Arrested

He said that his wife was missing since December 14, 2021. (file)

The Jharkhand Police today arrested a man for allegedly killing and burying his wife. He had filed a missing complaint after murdering her.

Girdih's Deputy Superintendant of Police Sanjay Rana told the media that the accused person named Manish Baranwal has been arrested.

"On January 1, 2022, a person namely Manish Baranwal filed a case of his wife running away or being abducted. He said that his wife was missing since December 14, 2021," he said.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed that he killed his wife and buried the body in his friend's house.

"The remains of the body were recovered from the spot. We will get the body examined by performing a DNA test. Manish has been arrested and efforts are on to arrest other accused," he further said.