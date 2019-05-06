Jharkhand Man Carries 105-Year-Old Mother To Polling Booth

A man in Jharkhand carried his 105-year-old mother to vote at a polling booth this morning in Hazaribagh.

The man, who would have inspired many others to cast their votes, carried his mother, wearing a pink saree, in his arms as he walked towards the polling booth. In pictures shared by news agency ANI, people can be seen clicking both of them.

Voting began this morning for the fifth phase in 51 constituencies across seven states- Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal. Four out of 14 seats, including Hazaribagh, are polling today in Jharkhand.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha was among the early voters at in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

"Till the time I represented this constituency, I tried my level best to remain on the way of progress and development. In 2014, I voluntarily decided that i will not contest the elections and will take a retirement from that," Mr Sinha, who was earlier with the BJP, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Jayant Sinha from the constituency this time.

