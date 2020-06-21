Watch: Locals Jump Into River To Save Newlywed Couple In A Half-Sunk Car

Dramatic visuals showed a group of people trying to haul the half-sunk car back to safety.

A car carrying a newlywed couple along with three others fell into a river in Jharkhand's Palamu district today.

When the locals spotted the floating car, some of them jumped into the river to save the occupants of the vehicle from drowning. Dramatic visuals of the rescue operation showed a group of people trying to haul the half-sunk car back to safety.

The wedding party was returning to the groom's village when the car they were travelling by fell off a bridge and got swept away by the strong current of the Malay river.

The car was swept away to around half a kilometer in the river before the villagers could smash open its windows to take the occupants out safely.

This comes even as rain and thunder showers lashed the state capital Ranchi and other districts in Jharkhand on Sunday.