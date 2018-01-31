Jharkhand Legislator Convicted In Coal Theft Case, To Lose Seat

In 2010, the Ramgarh police had lodged a coal theft case against Yogendra Mahto as illegal coal was recovered from his coke plant.

All India | | Updated: January 31, 2018 23:15 IST
He will be second legislator of the current assembly to lose membership (Representational)

Ranchi:  Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Yogendra Mahto is set to lose his membership of the state assembly as a court on Wednesday convicted him and awarded three years' imprisonment in a coal theft case.

The Ramgarh district court delivered judgment in the 2010 coal theft case.

Mahto is at present legislator from Gomia assembly seat. He is a resident of Ramgarh district and had a coke plant.

In 2010, the Ramgarh police had lodged a coal theft case as illegal coal was recovered from his coke plant.

He will be second legislator of the current assembly to lose membership after being convicted by a court. Two years ago, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) legislator Kamal Kishore Bhagat was convicted and awarded seven years' imprisonment in another case.

As per the constitutional provisions, if a legislator or member of Parliament is convicted and awarded at least two years' imprisonment, then he/she will lose membership of the assembly/ Parliament.

