Jharkhand Legislator Convicted In Coal Theft Case, To Lose Seat In 2010, the Ramgarh police had lodged a coal theft case against Yogendra Mahto as illegal coal was recovered from his coke plant.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT He will be second legislator of the current assembly to lose membership (Representational) Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Yogendra Mahto is set to lose his membership of the state assembly as a court on Wednesday convicted him and awarded three years' imprisonment in a coal theft case.



The Ramgarh district court delivered judgment in the 2010 coal theft case.



Mahto is at present legislator from Gomia assembly seat. He is a resident of Ramgarh district and had a coke plant.



In 2010, the Ramgarh police had lodged a coal theft case as illegal coal was recovered from his coke plant.



He will be second legislator of the current assembly to lose membership after being convicted by a court. Two years ago, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) legislator Kamal Kishore Bhagat was convicted and awarded seven years' imprisonment in another case.



As per the constitutional provisions, if a legislator or member of Parliament is convicted and awarded at least two years' imprisonment, then he/she will lose membership of the assembly/ Parliament.



Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Yogendra Mahto is set to lose his membership of the state assembly as a court on Wednesday convicted him and awarded three years' imprisonment in a coal theft case.The Ramgarh district court delivered judgment in the 2010 coal theft case.Mahto is at present legislator from Gomia assembly seat. He is a resident of Ramgarh district and had a coke plant.In 2010, the Ramgarh police had lodged a coal theft case as illegal coal was recovered from his coke plant. He will be second legislator of the current assembly to lose membership after being convicted by a court. Two years ago, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) legislator Kamal Kishore Bhagat was convicted and awarded seven years' imprisonment in another case.As per the constitutional provisions, if a legislator or member of Parliament is convicted and awarded at least two years' imprisonment, then he/she will lose membership of the assembly/ Parliament.