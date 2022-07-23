Jharkhand Launches Tourism Policy To Bring Out 'Marvels Of State'

The state aims to be one of the most sought-after tourist destinations by 2025.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the state's new tourism policy in New Delhi on Saturday, promising to bring out "marvels of the state" with focus on rural, mining and adventure tourism, among others.

"The policy aims to revive, renew and revamp the tourism sector of the state, to provide a different dimension and perspective as to how the world views the state of Jharkhand. It targets to bring out the marvels of the state that has an enchanting mix of old world charms and new age excitements," the government said in a statement.

The state aims to be one of the most sought-after tourist destinations by 2025.



The key aspects of the policy focus on providing civic amenities and adopting ways of beautification for sites like Deoghar, Parasnath, Madhuban and Itkhori.

To elevate the potential of religious tourism in the state, religious tourist units will also be set up, it said.

"To help tourists experience the regal and resplendent culture of Jharkhand, there is a push to organise food festivals, inter state cultural exchange programmes and conferences to showcase the vibrant and diverse culture of the state. Efforts are also being made to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas and at the same time, boost the local rural economy," it said.

There is also special focus on rural tourism with promotion of local cuisines and showcasing of rural life in tourist specific villages.

Adventure tourism too has been given attention for the modern traveller.

"Promotion of adventure tourism activities such as paragliding, water sports, rock climbing, gliding etc have been proposed. Further, Annual Adventure Sports Events are to be organised and regulatory frameworks for ensuring safety standards are to be set up. Water sports activities would be developed," it said.

Mining Tourism, which is a new concept gaining traction nationally and internationally will be explored under the policy to exhibit the mineral strength of the state.

The policy has host of measures and incentives to attract influx of investors.



"Attractive provisions have been proposed for prospective investors which include: direct purchases of land of tourism enterprises, road permits, subsidy limit of of 20-25% upto Rs.10 Crores for new tourist units," it said.

Special packages will be provided to investors on a first-cum-first serve basis, it said.

