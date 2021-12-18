Jharkhand To Set Up 'Labour Consulates' In Ladakh, Kerala For Its Migrants

The initiative will be implemented by a consortium led by Policy and Development Advisory Group

Jharkhand has launched an initiative for the systemic registration of migrant workers in the source as well as destination districts. Called the Safe and Responsible Migration Initiative (SRMI), the programme will help the state monitor and analyse the movement of people through a formal structure. The government has decided to set up two “labour consulates” in Ladakh and Kerala.

At the launch event, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged all migrant workers to get themselves registered under SRMI.

Migration emerged as a big issue during the coronavirus lockdown that forced thousands to make an arduous journey back home. They walked, cycled, and did everything possible to reach their native states. Many couldn't even make it to their homes.

Jharkhand's Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh said human migration is a complex issue, adding that the state government is not against migration if it happens for good. “But we saw a different side of migration during the pandemic. SRMI aims to fill this gap,” he said.

The initiative will be implemented by a consortium led by the Policy and Development Advisory Group (PDAG).

“There is a necessity to ensure strong inter-state cooperation and coordination between destination and source states to enable social protection for migrant workers. SRMI will work towards achieving that," said Arindam Banerjee, co-founder of PDAG.

Rajeshwari B, Dumka's Deputy Commissioner during the pandemic, added that migrant workers were abandoned by their employers during the pandemic.