For Jharkhand Judge Who Was Run Over, CBI Charges 2 Accused With Murder

The driver and helper of the auto-rickshaw that ran over and killed a judge in Jharkhand in July have been charged with murder in a chargesheet filed by the CBI in a case that had been flagged by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

Driver Lakhan Verma and his helper Rahul Verma had been arrested a day after the three-wheeler ran over judge Uttam Anand, 49, on July 28 with CCTV footage of the incident suggesting it was more than just a hit-and-run.