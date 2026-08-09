Jharkhand SSC 2024 Paper Leak Exclusive: 120 Answers, WhatsApp, A Bombshell CID Report

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Committee-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination papers were leaked in 2024, but the government had dismissed the report. The exam was given a clean chit, and irregularities were ruled out. NDTV has now accessed crucial documents detailing how the leak had occurred.

The state CID's report into the 2024 JSSC leak has emerged at a time massive protests are underway in Ranchi over a demand for reforms in the recruitment tests.

The JSSC papers were leaked and circulated via WhatsApp, the report said. Those who paid for the papers were provided with the answers at various locations, including Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Patna, West Bengal, and even in Nepal.

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In 2025, the state government shelved the report and ordered a second investigation that effectively dismissed the paper leak claims and gave a clean chit to the examination.

The matter escalated when a similar paper leak occurred during the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination, with student protests erupting across the state.

The JSSC Leak, 2024

The JSSC exam was held on September 21 and 22, 2024, after the previous one was cancelled following paper leak charges. Fearing a paper leak during the re-exam, internet services were suspended across Jharkhand. But that didn't deter the paper leak gang. The answers were made available via landline phones and even dictated, said an aspirant.

"We received the answers, not questions. After the exam, it was confirmed that the answers were correct. The report was also submitted to court," Jeet Kumar told NDTV.

Read: "Will Soon Have A Solution": Jharkhand Minister After Meeting Protesters

Kumar and others have filed a petition in a Ranchi court. Pointing to a photocopy of the answers, he said some had written it down while discussing the questions with their friends. This served as crucial evidence in the case, according to him.

One of the images also had the timestamp of 7:23 am, September 22, 2024, confirming it was clicked just before the exam. It recorded the location: Bishnupur, Jamshedpur.

The CID concluded its investigation in March 2025 and found that 120 out of 150 questions were leaked, the initial report stated.

2nd SIT Says No Leak

Shortly after the CID submitted its report, the state government shelved it and formed a second SIT. This time, the allegations of a paper leak were effectively dismissed. No further progress was made in the investigation. The students remained on the boil. Their frustration erupted as a similar leak was reported during the JPSC exam and a massive protest was launched.

Led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, the protest has entered its 16th day at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. Several rounds of talks between the government and the student representatives have yielded no solution yet.

Jharkhand Minister Deepika Singh, who was part of the talks with students, said that their concerns are valid and a solution will be reached soon. "The students have offered excellent suggestions and raised valid concerns. The government is ready to address them. We simply need to wait a little and see what happens next," she said.