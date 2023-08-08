Jharkhand Chief Minister Summoned For Questioning In Money Laundering Case

Hemant Soren is being investigated over allegations of money laundering (File/PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate, or the ED, for questioning in a money laundering case.

The Chief Minister, under the ED's scanner in an illegal mining case, has been asked to appear at the agency's office in Ranchi on August 14 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Last year, the Chief Minister skipped the ED's summons in November and went to Chhattisgarh to attend a dance festival instead. Speaking about his decision to skip his questioning and attend the festival that was scheduled in advance, Mr Soren objected to what he alleged was a short notice from the probe agency to appear. "Are we thieves or anti-socials?" he asked while speaking to NDTV.

Hemant Soren is being investigated over allegations of money laundering linked to an illegal mining case in Jharkhand's Sahebganj district.

The Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the state mining ministry, has been accused of violating election rules by giving himself a mining lease in 2021.

Mr Soren has, however, denied any wrongdoing and alleged a larger conspiracy to "harass a tribal leader".