Jharkhand Election: Hemant Soren Counters Amit Shah's Infiltration Allegation With Sheikh Hasina Jibe

The release of the BJP manifesto and Union minister Amit Shah's comments on "infiltration" have drawn a sharp response from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Mr Soren has pointed out that infiltration from Bangladesh takes place through BJP-ruled states and questioned on what basis the Centre has given asylum to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I would like to know whether the BJP has some sort of internal understanding with Bangladesh," he said today while addressing an election rally at Ranka in Garhwa Assembly seat.

"Please tell us on what basis you allowed the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh to land in India and seek asylum. Infiltrators from Bangladesh enter India through BJP-ruled states. They are saying it themselves," he added.

Yesterday, while releasing the BJP manifesto, Amit Shah had accused the state of giving "shelter" to infiltrators.

"You have given shelter to infiltrators. You made infiltrators your votebank. Today I would like to inform the people of Jharkhand that by putting an end to appeasement politics, the BJP will drive out infiltrators and rebuild Jharkhand from scratch," he had said.

Infiltration, though, is secondary to the big election issue that is expected to dominate the campaign - the BJP promise of implementing Uniform Civil Code, which has created a controversy in the tribal-dominated pockets of the state.

While releasing the BJP manifesto yesterday, Mr Shah had made it clear that the tribal population, with its diverse customs and practices, will be kept out of the purview of the Uniform Civil Code.

This has been sharply challenged by the Congress, a partner in the ruling alliance.

"If he is speaking in the capacity of the Union Home Minister then it is wrong. If he is speaking as a leader of the BJP then fine. They are habitual liars anyway," said senior Congress leader Rajesh Thakur. "Why are you saying that tribals will be out of the purview of UCC? Because you have included them in the UCC," he added.

The BJP's "sankalp patra" for Jharkhand includes 25 resolutions to mark 25 years of the state's formation.

Prominent among them is the welfare scheme for women "Gogo Didi" that promises Rs 2,100 per month to women to counter Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Maiyan Samman Yojana, under which they get Rs 1000 a month. The BJP has also promised free cooking gas during festivals and 5 lakh jobs for the young people in the state.

