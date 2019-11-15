Jharkhand Polls: Ex-Congress Leader Pradeep Balmuchu To Contest From AJSU

Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu joined the AJSU Party on Thursday

The AJSU Party on Friday announced its second list of six candidates, taking the total number of nominees to 19 for the November-December elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president and three-time MLA Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu, who joined the AJSU Party on Thursday, got the ticket to contest from Ghatsila (ST), his stronghold.

The other candidates are Nandlal Birua (Majhgaon-ST), Hemlata Oraon (Mandar-ST), Bulu Rani Singh (Potka), Harelal Mahato (Ichagarh) and Bharat Kashi Sahu (Hatia).

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who joined the AJSU Party following denial of ticket by the BJP, filed his papers from Chhatarpur (SC) as an AJSU Party candidate.

The NDA allies, the BJP and the AJSU Party, are clashing in 14 constituencies. While the BJP has announced 69 candidates so far, the AJSU Party has declared nineteen names.

"We have fielded winnable candidates in the constituencies where we have worked," All Jharkhand Students Union spokesman Deosharan Bhagat said.

On how many more candidates the AJSU Party will announce, he said, "We will announce our candidates phase-wise".

He said the former minister of undivided Bihar, Abo Devi, and her son joined the AJSU Party on Friday. The five-phase elections will be held between November 30 and December 20 and counting will be taken up on December 23.

