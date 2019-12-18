Priyanka Gandhi's Blistering Attack On PM Modi Over Interests Of Tribals

For Priyanka Gandhi, Wednesday's campaign was her first in Jharkhand. (PTI photo)

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi today launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning in Jharkhand, questioning whether he was the Prime Minister of the "nation or partition". PM Modi's government, she said, has worked against the interest of the tribals.

"The BJP has been attacking the culture of tribals, the BJP has been working to dilute laws that were made your benefit... This is a government that snatches your land, help the richest... You need to oppose this," she said.

The Congress, which won two of the BJP-ruled heartland states -- Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh -- last year, is making a comeback bid in Jharkhand with local powerhouse Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

For Priyanka Gandhi, who made an entry into active politics ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the campaign was a first in the state.

At the rally in Pakur - more than 360 km from state capital Ranchi, she played on the tribal sensitivities --- inflamed since the centre's perceived non-action when the Supreme Court suggested changes in the implementation of the law meant to protect Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

The ongoing election, she said, was meant to ensure that the "natural resources belong to you -- the forest, the water bodies... you are the real stakeholders".

Ridiculing the BJP's rhetoric of blaming everything on the Congress, she said: "They (the BJP) have failed to tackle joblessness, and they blame Congress. They have failed to help farmers, they blame Congress. They have failed to ensure women's safety, they blame the Congress. Small businessmen are troubled, they blame the Congress."

"The truth is, they did nothing in 5 years, the truth is that it is the Prime Minister and the government's responsibility, and they haven't worked," she added.

"The BJP has failed to provide jobs to youth, failed to set up industries, failed to tackle poverty. The BJP failed to ensure respect for anganwadis. Did this government ensure double crop prices? Did they ensure cheap fuel and cylinders? Did you find jobs? Your loans were waived off. 15 lakh farmers committed suicide," she added.