Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren To Contest Polls From 2 Seats

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive president Hemant Soren will fight the state assembly polls from two assembly seats.

Hemant Soren is Chief Ministerial candidate of the JMM, the Congress and the RJD.

JMM on Sunday released its fifth list of 13 candidates. Hemant will fight the assembly polls from Dumka and Barhet. He is currently legislator from Barhet.

In 2014, he had fought from both the seats and had lost the Dumka seat. BJP candidate and now minister in Raghubar Das cabinet Loius Marandi had defeated Hemant Soren in Dumka then.

The list also includes name of Sita Soren who is daughter-in-law of JMM president Shibu Soren.

Jharkhand elections will be held in five phases beginning November 30. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.

