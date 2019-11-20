Jharkhand Election 2019: Cash Over Rs 50,000 Found In Cars To Be Seized

Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in five phases from November 30 to December 20

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jharkhand Vinay Kumar Choubey said if cash of over Rs 50,000 is found in cars, it will be seized if the inspecting teams suspect that the money could be used for luring voters in the poll-bound state.

Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

The model code of conduct is in force in the state and the Election Commission of India has issued guidelines on poll expenditure, an Election Commission release quoting Mr Choubey said on Tuesday.

"During inspection of vehicles, if flying squads and other agencies find more than Rs 50,000 in cash and suspect that the money could be used to lure voters, it will be seized," the CEO said.

Similarly, gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, liquor and drugs which could be used for luring voters will also be seized, he said.

The CEO said the process of seizure will be video-graphed and advised people against traveling with huge amounts of cash.

To dispose of complaints of the public, three-member committees headed by chief executive officers have been constituted in all the 24 districts of the state, the CEO said.

The committees will probe the seizure of cash or materials made by the flying squads and other agencies, he said.

Live webcasting will be conducted in selected 25 per cent of the polling stations in every district which will be monitored from the office of the CEO and district electoral offices, he added.

