Jharkhand Congress MLA Faces Allegations Of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, FIR Registered

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest outside a police station in Dhurwa and is demanding the arrest of Congress MLA Bhushan Bara from Simdega, who has been accused of raping a 14-year-old tribal girl. BJP Mahila Morcha state president Seema Singh joined the protest on Friday. "If the allegations are proven in court, he should be sentenced to death," Singh said.

Targeting the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, she alleged that while the two parties speak up on women's rights and safety in other states, they are "silent on such incidents in Jharkhand".

The girl, who lives in Simdega district, has accused Bara of rape, physical assault and threatening to kill her. A case was registered at the Dhurwa police station on the basis of a written complaint, Hatia deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Neeraj Kumar confirmed. The alleged incident took place at the MLA's residence. The DSP said further action based on the evidence that comes up. Police have started the process of a medical examination. Investigators will rely on the girl's statement, the medical report and other evidence.

MLA Bara has rejected all the allegations. He told NDTV that the case was a political conspiracy. "Some broker-type people and political opponents have planted the entire story and are conspiring against me. I have no involvement in this," Bara said.

He acknowledged that the girl had worked at his official MLA residence. He said she left the job about four months ago. He asked why, if anything had happened to her, she had not told anyone for so long. He said making such allegations three months later was a political conspiracy.