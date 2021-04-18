'Want Defence Ministry's Manpower To Handle Covid Crisis': Hemant Soren At NDTV Solutions Summit

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said half-a-day lockdowns can be tried to make people aware.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren today suggested that he will need the military's help to tackle the surging Covid-19 crisis in his state. He also expressed shock at the apparent lack of fear among people despite the raging pandemic.

"We will write to the PM, the Home Minister, Defence Minister...we want to use their manpower and facilities in the state," Mr Soren said, referring to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. Yesterday, the state reported 3,838 new cases and 30 deaths, taking its overall figure to almost 1.6 lakh infections and over 1,400 fatalities. India's reported a record 2.34 lakh new cases in the past 24 hours with 1,341 deaths.

"I have just returned from a bye-election programme. I am shaken. People are not wearing masks, they are not maintaining social distancing...Either people have completely lost the fear or there is a strong messaging that is required," Mr Soren said during the NDTV Solutions Summit today.