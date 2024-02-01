MLAs' Roll Call Video Shown To Governor As Proof, Champai Soren Is #1

The MLAs held a roll call at the Jharkhand Governor's residence

The MLAs of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand, who have backed Champai Soren for the Chief Minister post, held a roll call inside the Raj Bhavan today when they went to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan and stake claim to form the government.

A video shows the roll call starting with Champai Soren. As the camera moves, the MLAs call out numbers to mark their presence. This video was reportedly shown to the Governor as a proof of majority.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor, Mr Soren said they have urged the Governor to invite him to form the government.

The MLAs' meeting with the Governor came amid political uncertainty in Jharkhand after former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren stepped down and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case.

Earlier, Champai Soren, who has been chosen the legislative party leader of JMM yesterday, wrote to the Governor and urged him to take a decision on government formation as soon as possible.

There is no government in Jharkhand for 18 hours now and a situation of confusion has emerged, he wrote in the letter. He added that he had also submitted a letter of support signed by 47 MLAs from JMM, Congress and RJD -- more than the majority mark in the 81-member Assembly.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is being investigated in connection with an alleged racket of illegal change of land ownership by mafia in Jharkhand.

The JMM leader has denied the allegations and accused the probe agency of abusing its power to destabilise a democratically elected government. He has also approached the Supreme Court on the issue and the petition has been listed for tomorrow.

"The Enforcement Directorate is brazenly acting under the dictates of the Central Government and hounding the petitioner to destabilise a democratically elected government headed by the petitioner, who is the Chief Minister of the State of Jharkhand," he has said in the petition.