Jharkhand Boy Killed By Classmates, Body Found In Well After 6 Days: Police

A Class 11 student, who went missing last week, was found dead in a well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district today, the police said.

The boy, a student of a well-known English-medium school, was allegedly killed by his classmates over some dispute, and the body was dumped in the well in the district's Ichak area, they said.

The student went out with some of his classmates on January 6 to sort out the dispute but did not return home, said Nishi Kumari, the officer-in-charge of the Korra police station.

His parents lodged a missing person's complaint with the police, following which an investigation was started.

The body was found in the well after six days, and his parents identified it, the police said.

It is suspected that the boy was strangled, but the exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination, they said.

The body was dumped in the well to mislead the investigation, they added.

Two of his classmates have been arrested in connection with the murder, the police said, adding that a search is on for the other students involved.

