Jharkhand Assembly Elections Date 2019: Election Date, Full Schedule, FAQs, Results

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 will take place in five phases starting November 30. The Jharkhand election results will be declared on December 23, the Election Commission announced on November 1. Voting dates for the five phases will be November 30, December 7, December 12, December 16 and December 20. There are 81 constituencies in Jharkhand, of these, 13 constituencies will vote in the first phase, 20 in the second phase, 17 in the third, 15 in the fourth phase and 16 constituencies will vote in the fifth phase. The assembly polls in the Maoist-affected state, which has a large tribal population, were held in five phases in 2014 as well. The Jharkhand election will be the third state poll since Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP to a massive win in Lok Sabha elections in May. Jharkhand will also be the third BJP-ruled state to hold elections this year after Maharashtra and Haryana, which voted on October 21.

Jharkhand Elections Date, Full Schedule, Result Dates

Jharkhand Assembly Election Dates Phase 1 Election November 30 Phase 2 Election December 7 Phase 3 Election December 12 Phase 4 Election December 16 Phase 5 Election December 20 Counting Of Votes December 23

Constituency-Wise Jharkhand Assembly Elections Dates

In 2014, the BJP, which won 35 seats formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats and Raghubar Das took over as the Chief Minister. JMM finished second in the tally with 17 seats while Congress was decimated to just six assembly seats. BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 12 out of 14 parliamentary seats in 2019 general elections in the state.

Jharkhand Election - Constituency Wise Break-Up Polling Date Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwal, Bhawanathpur Phase-1, November 30, Saturday Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur East, Jamshedpur West, Seraikella, Kharsawan, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Tamar, Mandar, Torpa, Khunti, Sisai, Simdega, Kolebira Phase -2 7-Dec, Saturday) Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Simaria, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke Phase -3 12-Dec, Thursday) Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi, Baghmara, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri Phase -4 16-Dec, Monday) Rajmahal, Boiro, Barhait, Litipara, Pakur, Maheshpur, Sikaripara, Dumka, Jama, Jarmundi, Nala, Jamtara, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda, Mahagama Phase -5 20-Dec, Friday)

Jharkhand Election 2019: All FAQs Answered Here

Which are the key parties in Jharkhand?

The main parties in Jharkhand include BJP, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). JMM, Congress and RJD will contest in alliance. JMM will contest on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and the RJD on seven seats.

How many candidates will contest in Phase 1 Jharkhand elections?

A total of 189 candidates will contest 13 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Around 228 candidates filed their papers for the first phase. Of these 22 nominations were rejected after scrutiny and 17 candidates had withdrawn their papers.

Which all constituencies are fighting in Phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly Elections?

On November 30, the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Elections, voting will take place in Chatra (SC), Gumla (ST), Bishunpur (ST), Lohardaga (ST), Manika (ST), Latehar (SC), Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur (SC), Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur seats in the first phase.

Chatra has the least number of candidates while Bhawanathpur has the most.

Who are the key candidates for Phase 1 Jharkhand elections?

The key candidates in Jharkhand election are former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore in Chhatarpur seat on AJSU Party ticket, former minister Bhanu Pratap Sahi in Bhawanathpur constituency on a BJP ticket and JMM MLA Chamra Linda in Bishunpur seat.

Who are the star campaigners from BJP for Jharkhand Assembly Elections?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, party general secretary BL Santosh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das are among the 40 star campaigners of the BJP.

The list also includes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Prahlad Joshi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Smriti Irani, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Nityanand Rai.

