Drunk Man Beats Wife To Death With Leather Belt, Arrested: Rajasthan Cops

The woman died at the district hospital during treatment, police said (Representational)

The Jhalawar police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly beating his wife to death, an official said on Monday.

According to police, Vimlabai (31) was taken to the Jhalawar district hospital in a critical condition on Saturday night after her husband Rakesh Meena in an inebriated condition thrashed her.

She died at the hospital on Sunday morning.

Police arrested Rakesh Meena, a resident of Poli village, on Sunday night after parents of the woman lodged a case of murder against him, Eklera police station SHO Laxman Singh.

The SHO said the accused thrashed his wife with a leather belt after which she fell unconscious. She died at the district hospital during treatment, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)