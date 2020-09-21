Jeweller Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh, Search On For Accused: Police

It appears that the men attacked him with the intention to loot, the police said. (Representational)

A jeweller was allegedly shot dead by four men on motorbikes in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

The incident took place on Sunday evening near Chakiva crossing when the jeweller was returning home from his shop, they said.

Jeetpal Maurya, 45, was on motorcycle when four men on a two-wheeler opened fire at him killing him on the spot, police official Rajeev Singh said.

The bag, which the jeweller was carrying, was missing, he said.

Prima facie it appears that the men attacked him with the intention to loot, Mr Singh said, adding a case has been filed and efforts are on to trace the accused.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.