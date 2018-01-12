Jet Airways To Stop Allowing 'Smart Luggage' On-Board To Ensure Safety

According to the airline, the step is in accordance with the regulations issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) towards ensuring flight safety.
"Smart Luggage with non-removable batteries will not be permitted onboard either as part of Cabin Baggage or Check-in baggage, on all Jet Airways flights," the airline said in a statement.
"Guests checking in Smart Luggage must uninstall the batteries of their Smart Luggage prior to check-in. Post uninstallation, the batteries can be carried as spare batteries in cabin baggage only."
As per IATA's regulations, Smart Luggage includes baggage with integrated lithium batteries, motors, power banks, GPS, GSM, Bluetooth, RFID or Wi-Fi technology.