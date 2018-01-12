Jet Airways To Stop Allowing "Smart Luggage" On-Board To Ensure Safety According to the airline, the step is in accordance with the regulations issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) towards ensuring flight safety.

Jet Airways said smart luggage won't be permitted as either check-in or cabin baggage New Delhi: Airline major Jet Airways on Thursday said that "Smart Luggage" with non-removable batteries will not be permitted on-board its aircraft from January 15.



According to the airline, the step is in accordance with the regulations issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) towards ensuring flight safety.



"Smart Luggage with non-removable batteries will not be permitted onboard either as part of Cabin Baggage or Check-in baggage, on all Jet Airways flights," the airline said in a statement.



"Guests checking in Smart Luggage must uninstall the batteries of their Smart Luggage prior to check-in. Post uninstallation, the batteries can be carried as spare batteries in cabin baggage only."



The airline pointed out that the same procedure will be followed for smart luggage which will be carried as cabin baggage.



As per IATA's regulations, Smart Luggage includes baggage with integrated lithium batteries, motors, power banks, GPS, GSM, Bluetooth, RFID or Wi-Fi technology.



