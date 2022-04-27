Jet Airways' Test Flight Prepares For Returm To Service

Jet Airways is also on a hiring spree

After collapsing under a pile of debt in 2019, Jet Airways is ready to return to the Indian aviation market once again. As part of the process, the airline — headed by a new set of owners — is ready to regain its Air Operators Certificate with a proving flight, as is protocol.

An image of the “first intake of cabin crew” that will be a part of the said proving flight was shared on social media. Along with the picture a tweet by the handle, Jet Airways 2.0 News, stated, “Jet Airways first intake of cabin crew… for the first proving flight to regain its AOC Air Operators Certificate… #JetRevival”

Jet Airways first intake of cabin crew… for the first proving flight to regain its AOC Air Operators Certificate… ✈️???????? #JetRevivalpic.twitter.com/uSxdQYkdNo — Jet Airways 2.0 News (@jetairways2news) April 27, 2022

The picture shared is part of a tweet by the official Jet Airways handle posted on April 26. Along with a picture of the crew, the tweet said, “The crew who will be part of creating history as they prepare to operate our proving flights soon. With the classic move that was pioneered by Jet Airways!”

The crew who will be part of creating history as they prepare to operate our proving flights soon. With the classic move that was pioneered by Jet Airways! pic.twitter.com/bq18UXrW6H — Jet Airways (@jetairways) April 26, 2022

So, what is a proving flight? A proving flight is one that airlines are required to operate in order to obtain an Air Operator's Certificate before they can start flying commercially. In a proving flight, the airline staff must behave in a fashion identical to when they carry out commercial operations to prove preparedness and safety standards. This involves check-in-counter staff, engineers, pilots, and cabin crew performing their duties.

The passengers on proving flights are members of the airline concerned – in this case, Jet Airways– and Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials.

In addition to the proving flight, Jet Airways also appears to be on a hiring spree. Over the last few days, the airline company has invited candidates for the positions of operation staff (crew, airport staff, engineers and technicians) as well as product development.

Jet Airways also mentioned that recruitment for the aforementioned positions would start in the coming weeks.

Excited by Product Development? Experienced in doing this for airlines? Energized by the thought of being part of Jet Airways re-launch team? If your answer is Yes! for all of the above, please send your CV to careers@jetairways.com. Read below for more info. #JetAirwaysIsHiringpic.twitter.com/1LjFyID1aP — Jet Airways (@jetairways) April 14, 2022

Are you looking to join us in operational roles? If yes, please read below. #JetAirwaysIsHiringpic.twitter.com/Kv8PuyNkBj — Jet Airways (@jetairways) April 26, 2022

The new owners of Jet Airways are Dubai-based, Indian-origin businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, the chairman of London-based financial advisory and alternative asset manager Kalrock Capital Management Ltd. Jet Airways was founded by ticketing agent-turned-entrepreneur Naresh Goyal in the early 1990s.