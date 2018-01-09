Jet Airways Sacks 2 Pilots After Mid-Air Fight And Slap Inside Cockpit While the airline had already grounded the two pilots following the episode, aviation regulator DGCA had suspended the flying licence of the pilot who allegedly slapped the co-pilot.

54 Shares EMAIL PRINT Jet Airways had said case of "misunderstanding" between the two pilots. (Representational) New Delhi: Jet Airways has sacked two senior pilots who were caught in a brawl mid-air, while on duty on January 1, the airline said in a statement today. The captain allegedly slapped his woman co-pilot who, airline sources said, was seen rushing out of the cockpit in tears on a London-Mumbai flight. According to the crew members' statement, the pilot slapped his co-pilot in the cockpit after a heated argument.



"Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of January 1, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," a Jet Airways spokesperson said its statement.



Sources said, the other crew members told the airline that the



While the airline had already grounded the two pilots following the episode, aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation or



The mid-air fight prompted Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju to inform the Lok Sabha last week that a probe has been ordered into the incident.



Days after the alleged brawl, a Jet Airways spokesperson said it was a case of "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew which was "resolved amicably" and "the flight with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely". Jet Airways said they are ready to assist the woman pilot if she wants to take legal action. The pilot and the co-pilot are said to be in a relationship.



