Jet Airways Crisis Explained In 10 Points

Jet Airways cancelled all its domestic and international flights (File)

New Delhi: Jet Airways, the cash-starved Indian carrier, has suspended all operations from Wednesday night after the State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders turned down its request for emergency funds. The airline, founded by Naresh Goyal, was under Rs 8,000 crore debt and was struggling to stay afloat. Until recently, the airline was the second largest carrier in India by market share. So where did it all go wrong?