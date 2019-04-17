Jet Airways To Suspend All Flights Tonight, Say Reports: Live Updates

Jet Airways was able to fly only five aircraft on Tuesday. (File)

Jet Airways today decided to temporarily suspend all operations, according to news agency Reuters. The move comes after lenders rejected its request for additional funds.

The airline was able to fly only five aircraft on Tuesday, the bare minimum required according to the rules of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and conditions of the Air Operating Permit (AOP), the document that permits a commercial airline to operate across the country.

