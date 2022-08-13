Jet Airways CEO Shares His Air India Flying Experience; Airline Replies

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor, has shared his experience of flying on an Air India flight with his son. In a long Twitter thread, he highlighted the issues faced during the journey and also offered some suggestions to the airline. His tweet was soon acknowledged by Air India, who assured the CEO of a better experience next time.

In his first post, Mr Kapoor shared that before boarding the Delhi to Bombay flight with his son, Shiv, the seat number was changed at the last moment. “Asked why? They say no idea, can't do anything, you should have checked in at the counters,” the CEO wrote.

Mr Kapoor added that it wasn't just him but the seats of a family on the flight were also changed. The family also had kids and were forced to sit scattered, he added. 

Sanjiv Kapoor wrote that while he had paid for an aisle seat, the crew said they could not give him one. Following this, he suggested some readjustments in the seating arrangement after which his seat was changed.

Mr Kapoor shared that his son offered his seat to the family so that the mother could sit with the kids. However, the father still had to sit elsewhere.

While the experience might not be that pleasant for Mr Kapoor, he drew some learnings regarding seat re-assignments through it. “Rule #1: protect pax who have paid for seats, in same seat type. #2: Keep those in the same PNR together. #3. Ensure non-rev staff are not given seats paid for by revenue pax,” the tweet read.

Mr Kapoor further said that he will discuss the takeaways from his experience with the Jet Airways staff as “it is these small things that make a big difference.”

Hours after the tweet was shared, Air India replied to Mr Kapoor and assured him to “serve better” in future. “We truly regret to know about your experience, Mr Kapoor. This is certainly avoidable. We appreciate Shiv's understanding of the situation and showing empathy towards the family. We are looking into the root cause to avoid recurrences. Hope to serve you better in near future,” Air India wrote in the reply.

Later, Mr Kapoor also shared some things that he liked about the flight. “Credit where it's due,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kapoor's Jet Airways will soon resume operations after remaining grounded for nearly three years. 

