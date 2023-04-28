Jet Airways' CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor Quits

Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO-designate of Jet Airways, has quit the airline, sources said

Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO-designate of Jet Airways, has left the company just a year after joining the grounded carrier. Mr Kapoor joined Jet Airways in April last year.

The consortium that is working to revive the airline said in a statement today it will oversee CEO-designate responsibilities until a suitable replacement is found.

The Jet Airways management committee in January asked Mr Kapoor not to use the title of CEO till the troubled airline's ownership was completely transferred to a consortium of lenders.

He continued as CEO-designate till he quit the airline.

Monday is his last working day, Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) said in the statement today.

"I am proud to have been part of a fantastic team that came together with JKC to create history by reviving an airline for the first time in India. It is not an ordinary airline we set out to revive - it is Jet Airways, one of the most loved airlines in India for the last 25 years it operated before ceasing operations in 2019," Mr Kapoor said in the statement today.

"I am proud of the ground breaking business plan we put together and the progress we made, though regrettably the re-start of operations could not happen as planned in 2022. I am a firm believer in the tremendous value that can be created by full-service carriers such as Jet Airways following bankruptcy re-structuring, and I know JKC is fully committed towards the revival of Jet Airways and wish them the very best," he said.

In October 2020, the airline's committee of creditors approved a revival plan made by a consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the Britain's Kalrock Capital, now called JKC.

The airline has not flown since April 2019 due to financial troubles.

"JKC remains fully committed to the revival of Jet Airways, and the Executive Committee of JKC will oversee CEO-designate responsibilities until a suitable replacement is in place," the consortium said in the statement.