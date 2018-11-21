Jet Airways Announces 20 New, Additional Flights Starting December

Jet Airways has announced that it would enhance its connectivity with 20 additional and new flights

Jet Airways said on Tuesday that it would introduce 20 new and additional flights on domestic and international routes.

"Come December 1, the airline will further enhance connectivity to Singapore with its new, non-stop service from Pune," the company said in a statement.

The airline further stated that it would add new frequencies on other select destinations such as Bangkok, Kathmandu and Singapore, as well as Doha and Dubai in view of growing demand, effective from early December.

"The airline will soon add a third daily frequency to Bangkok and Singapore each from Delhi and a third daily service to Singapore from Mumbai," the statement said.

The airline also plans its second daily services connecting Mumbai and Delhi with Doha respectively in December. It also said it would commence its fourth daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu.

"These steps are in addition to new services already introduced at the beginning of Winter Schedule, including new flights on the Delhi and Bangalore-Vadodara routes, increased frequencies in the Mumbai-Guwahati and Mumbai-Patna markets and an enhancement of capacity from ATR to 737 operations on the Delhi-Jodhpur route," the statement added.

