"Disheartened I Gave...": Senior JDU Leader Quits Over Party's Waqf Support

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Mohammed Qasim Ansari resigned from the party headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the party's support to the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

In a letter to Nitish Kumar, Mr Ansari said the JD(U) supporting the Centre on the Waqf issue has left him "disheartened". Mr Ansari said the Waqf Amendment Bill "goes against our principles".

"... I am disheartened that I gave several years of my life to the party," he said in the letter in Hindi.

"I would like to say with due respect that millions of Indian Muslims like us had unwavering faith that you are the flag bearer of a purely secular ideology. But now this belief has been broken. Millions of dedicated Indian Muslims and workers like us are deeply shocked by the stand of JDU..." Mr Ansari said in the resignation letter to Nitish Kumar.

"... The Waqf Bill is against Indian Muslims. We cannot accept it under any circumstances. This bill violates many fundamental rights of the Constitution. Through this bill, Indian Muslims are being humiliated and insulted... Neither you nor your party realises this. I regret that I gave many years of my life to the party," Mr Ansari said.

The government has an edge in terms of numbers in the Rajya Sabha. Of the current strength of 245 MPs, the NDA has 125 - five more than the other side.

Expressing support for the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said the law is aimed at bringing transparency and ensuring the welfare of all sections of the Muslim community.

The JD(U) leader said attempts have been made since the beginning of the discussion to create an atmosphere that the bill is "anti-Muslim" and said it is not against the community.

"Waqf is a sort of trust which is formed to work in the interest of Muslims. This is not a religious organisation... The trust has the right to do justice to all sections of Muslims, but that is not happening... Today, a narrative is being made. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being criticised, if you do like him then do not look at him. But appreciate his good work," Mr Singh said.

He accused opposition parties of creating a false narrative for political gain. He said the bill would improve the management of Waqf properties and ensure their income is properly used for the welfare of Muslims.