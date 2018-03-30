JDU Leader KC Tyagi's Son Denies Links With Cambridge Analytica

Amrish Tyagi's statement comes a day after his father also denied allegations that JD(U) used the services of data consultancy firm SCL Group, whose offshoot is the UK-based Cambridge Analytica.
"...Any work of any nature, if any, undertaken by CA cannot be read against OBI. We would like to make it clear that OBI was never associated with CA," Amrish Tyagi said in a statement. "At the time of its incorporation neither of its directors had undertaken any work of political nature," the statement said.
Whistle-blower Christopher Wylie has tweeted details that claim to expose the British consultancy's work in India dating back to 2003. Mr Wylie said SCL was asked to provide electoral research and strategy for the 2010 Bihar assembly election for the JD(U).
The whistle-blower, while testifying before the British parliament earlier in the week, said the Congress was also a client of the firm and that SCL and Cambridge Analytica work in India and have offices there. "This is what modern colonialism looks like," he said.
Tweeting several pictures along with the post, Mr Wylie said SCL has a database of over 600 districts and seven lakh villages, and the data is constantly being updated. He said the firm also worked on opinion polls for a national party in the 2003 Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections.
The Congress and the BJP have traded charges after it emerged that Cambridge Analytica could have used illegal data to influence elections in India.
The minister also alleged that the Congress planned to use Cambridge Analytica for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and boost its president Rahul Gandhi's profile.