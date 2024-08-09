On Jaya Bachchan vs Vice President, Team Thackeray MP's ''Experience'' Remark

He cannot disrespect the Member of Parliament," said Priyanka Chaturvedi (File)

Following a heated exchange of words between Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan over BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari's remarks on Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that Jaya Bachchan comes with vast more experience than the Vice President himself.

"She (Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan) comes with vast more experience than the Vice President himself. He cannot disrespect the Member of Parliament," said Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, rendering support to Jaya Bachchan and countering Dhankar's celebrity remark, Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen said,

Notably, Jaya Bachchan has sought an apology from Jagdeep Dhankar. She said, "I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not schoolchildren. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike."

"How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of the Opposition to speak...I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. He uses words like nuisance, 'Buddhiheen'" said Samajwadi Party MP

She further said, "He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying".

"The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology" she added.

Ms Bachchan was flanked by several other women MPs including Sonia Gandhi. The women MPs back her claims against the RS Chairman.

