Terrorists Barge Into Jammu And Kashmir Villager's House For Biscuits

A terrorist was killed and 12 security personnel got injured in an encounter in Kakriyal belt of Jammu region today. A deputy superintendent of police is among the injured security personnel. The encounter is underway.

The search operation for the three terrorists, who had opened fire at a jawan and a forest guard on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Wednesday, continued today. The security forces were tracking their movement in the area using helicopters and drones.

A villager from the Nagrota-Jhajar area told the security forces that around 10 pm on Wednesday, the three armed terrorists carrying haversacks entered his house, changed their clothes, took biscuits and water and left.

"A search operation is being carried out by the army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force in the forests of Jhajar and adjoining areas," the police said.

The terrorists, believed to be three in number, fled into the forest in the area, leaving behind an AK rifle.

The truck driver and his helper were arrested, the police said.

The security forces launched a massive search operation to track down the terrorists.