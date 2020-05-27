"Tributes To Our First PM": PM Modi On Jawaharlal Nehru's Death Anniversary

Jawaharlal Nehru emerged as an eminent leader of the Indian independence movement against the British rule.

'Tributes To Our First PM': PM Modi On Jawaharlal Nehru's Death Anniversary

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru served as the country's prime minister from 1947 until his death.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary.

"Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's longest-serving prime minister, fought for India's freedom against the British rule. He was imprisoned several times during the freedom struggle. He became the first prime minister of independent India in 1947.

He served as the country's prime minister from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.

Comments
PM ModiPandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com