'Tributes To Our First PM': PM Modi On Jawaharlal Nehru's Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary.

"Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's longest-serving prime minister, fought for India's freedom against the British rule. He was imprisoned several times during the freedom struggle. He became the first prime minister of independent India in 1947.

He served as the country's prime minister from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.