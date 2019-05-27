'We Remember His Contributions': PM On Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary

Today is Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's 55th death anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning paid tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary and remembered him for his "contributions to our nation".

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," PM Modi, who was re-elected for a second term with a massive mandate last week, wrote on Twitter.

Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019

Among other leaders who paid Pt. Nehru tribute on his death anniversary were Union Minister Rajnath Singh. "Remembering India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him," Mr Singh wrote in a tweet.

Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, who fought from India's freedom from the British rule, became India's first prime minister in 1947 after the country became independent.

He served as the country's prime minister from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964.