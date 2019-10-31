3 Brothers Convicted For 1996 Murder Of Samajwadi Party MLA

The investigation was handed over to CB-CID teams from Allahabad, Varanasi, Lucknow (Representational)

Former BSP MP Kapil Muni Karwariya, his brothers former BJP MLA Udai Bhan Karwariya and Suraj Bhan Karwariya along with Ram Chandra aka Kallu have been convicted for the murder of SP leader Jawahar Yadav.

Additional district and sessions judge Badri Vishal Pandey ended the court proceedings after pronouncing the Karwariya brothers guilty to avoid a ruckus as supporters of the Karwariya brothers were present in large numbers outside the court.

Jawahar Yadav was shot dead on August 13, 1996 in the Civil Lines area and his brother Sulaki Yadav had lodged a complaint against the Karwariya brothers.

The investigation was handed over to the CB-CID teams from Allahabad, Varanasi and Lucknow.

Proceedings in the case were stopped following a high court stay and it was only in 2015 that the hearing began after the stay was vacated.

The Karwariya brothers surrendered and went to jail after the Supreme Court ordered that the hearing be completed on priority.

The verdict was announced on Thursday though the quantum of sentence is yet to be announced.

Jawahar Yadav was an SP MLA from Jhusi assembly segment and his wife, Bijma Yadav, is also a former Samajwadi Party legislator.

