Janmashtami 2022: 5 Ways To Decorate Mandir At Your Home

Krishna Janmashtami: Here are some ways to decorate Lord Krishna's jhula.

Janmashtami is celebrated across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. From preparing delicacies to decorating in-house temples, devotees celebrate the day with fervour and enthusiasm.

In case you are wondering how to decorate Lord Krishna's jhula, or what ensembles to pick for the Lord, we have got it covered for you.

Here are five themes that you can follow for the decorations:

1) Floral

Phoolon ki Holi is a significant aspect of Krishna's story, so why not deck up the temples with floral decoration? Marigold, rose petals, and other vibrant color flowers can be used. We emphasize the usage of marigold in decoration because it brightens the surroundings and also leaves a fresh fragrance. Garlands of marigold can be hung on the walls as well as the temple. You can also make a rangoli using flower petals.

2) Vrindavan

By crafting some small cows, huts, trees, swigs, and human figures you can re-create the Vrindavan scene in your temple on Janmashtami. In case you have a child in your family, dress them up as little Krishna.

3) Makhan Matki

We all know that Lord Krishna loves makhan (butter) which makes it an essential part of Janmashtami celebrations. Take a matki (pot), and paint it with vibrant colours. You can also decorate it with glass and glitter. You can either buy or make a bansuri (flute) at home as well. Fill the matki with makhan and place it in your temple.

4) Govardhan Parvat

The story of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Parvat with his finger is quite well-known. This Janmashtami challenge your craft skills and re-create the scene in your temple as well. All you have to do is make a hill using cardboard or thermocol sheets and place it on the finger of your Krishna idol. You can also cut out some human figures to place under the hill.

5) Radhe-Krishna

The love story of Radha and Krishna is eternal. So what's stopping you from bringing the color of love to this year's Janmashtami celebration? You can also replicate Vrindavan's Ras-Leela Decorate your Radha and Krishna's idols with beautiful outfits and flowers.