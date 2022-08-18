Janmashtami 2022: Planning To Dress Up Your Child As Lord Krishna? Here Are A Few Costume Ideas

Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees dress up their idols of the Lord to mark the occasion. Lord Krishna, who is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is known for being mischievous and playful. On this day, many parents dress up their children to look like young Krishna. If you are planning the same this Janmashtami, we have some costume tips for you.

Here are some costume ideas:

Peacock Feather

If there is something that Lord Krishna is strongly associated with then it has to be the striking peacock feather. Incorporating this in your child's costume isn't difficult. Just take the feather and tuck it under a headband or the mukut (crown).

Flute

Lord Krishna's attire can never be complete without a bansuri or flue. You can use an original wooden flute for this purpose or make one at home with a small stick or a rolled cardboard. Use golden colour tapes, colours and glitters to decorate it.

Dhoti

Dhoti forms the base element of Lord Krishna's attire. Try opting for a yellow colour dhoti and if you can't get your hand on one, then make use of an old yellow saree.

Crown

The mukut or crown is another important part of the attire. There are plenty of options available in the market which are made of different materials like plastic and metal. You can also make one yourself using cardboard and decorate it with colours and glitters.

Butter pot

Lord Krishna is known for his love for butter and would often steal butter from houses which had earned him the nickname "Maakhan Chor". Highlighting this aspect in your child's costume can make him stand out this Janmashtami. You can use an earthen pot available in the market. Some are even sold for this very purpose. Try going for a lighter one that is easier for children to carry.

Other elements

There is no dearth of elements with which you can adorn your child's Krishna costume. Trying using garlands, mini necklaces, bracelets, anklets, and other jewellery to top up your child's Krishna attire.