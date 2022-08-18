Dahi Handi 2022: Heres All You Need To Know About The Celebrations This Year

Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, is just around the corner. Janmashtami, being one of the most popular festivals, is celebrated on Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada. The festival is celebrated with a lot of pomp and religious fervour. This year Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 and 19. Places like Mathura and Vrindavan witness special celebrations on the occasion.

Dahi Handi

Dahi Handi is an integral part of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It includes an earthen pot filled with curd (dahi) and butter (makhan), ghee, sweets and nuts, that's hung at a height. Then, a group of people make human pyramids and try to reach the earthen pot and break it. This ritual is celebrated a day after Krishna Janmashtami. This year, devotees will gear up to celebrate Dahi Handi on August 19.

History and significance

Dahi Handi represents the way Lord Krishna lived his life. According to mythology, he was very fond of butter and curd while growing up. He even used to steal it from his neighbours' homes. Because of this, he is sometimes referred to as “maakhan chor”.

Yashoda, his mother, became quite irritated with this behaviour. She then proposed that the butter, curd, and milk be hung up high enough for the young Krishna to be unable to reach them. To obtain the butter, however, Krishna and his friends would construct human pyramids. From there, they would proceed to divide the butter among themselves and enjoy it.

Since then, this practice has grown to play an important role in Indian culture, particularly around Janmashtami.

Dahi Handi is all about teamwork, coordination, focus and strength. Each pyramid can have nine layers and the lowest one consists of strong people who can bear the weight of the others on their shoulders.